CSC Week 6 Thursday Night Football preview, picks and props

This game was likely circled on the schedule for both teams when the season began. The Denver Broncos travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in AFC West action on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6 of the NFL regular season.

Sadly, for Broncos fans though, the team has not responded to new coach Sean Payton’s arrival very well. Rumors are swirling around the team as they sit with just a single win. On the other side, the Chiefs are the same old juggernaut waiting to show that they are still the class of the AFC. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Chiefs + Broncos total score over 47.5(-110)

The talk around the Broncos has been the absolute meltdown in regard to their record. It might surprise some though that they have actually scored the eighth most points in the entire NFL so far this year. Unfortunately for Broncos fans though, they have allowed the most points in the entire league. This is classic Sean Payton, as those around New Orleans know far too well. In classic fashion as well is the Chiefs continuing to do Chiefs things. Even with Travis Kelce ailing, Patrick Mahomes has continued to look like an all-time great quarterback. Two top-10 scoring offenses face each other on a short week could easily mean fireworks on the scoreboard.

Javonte Williams over 36.5 rushing yards(-115)

Sometimes, it is just best to keep it simple. Fresh legs on a short week are hard to tackle. This is true for Javonte Williams this week. Williams was held out of last week’s game with a minor injury so that he could be fully ready for Thursday’s game. Williams has been average so far this year, but Payton does want to feature the talented running back. Even though he is still recovering from injury, Williams has gotten more rushes than fellow Bronco Samaje Perine. Perine has been on the field more than Williams but that might be changing with Williams’ improved health. If the plan was to save Williams for the Chiefs so they can slow the game down, he should easily eclipse 37 rushing yards.

Rashee Rice over 29.5 receiving yards(-140)

The Chiefs have to find a receiver to help Travis Kelce. Kelce is running the most routes and getting the most targets of anyone on the Chiefs and the wear and tear of the NFL seems to be catching up to him. Over the last two weeks, the Chiefs have tried to get Rashee Rice more involved. He has the second-most targets the last two weeks for the Chiefs, but he is running routes only around a third of passing downs. Andy Ried has surely realized that he must do something to help the team succeed and it seems like it is Rice’s job to lose currently. The trajectory for Rice continues against a very bad Broncos defense and he puts up more than 30 yards on TNF.

Long shot of the night

Isiah Pacheco 110 total rushing yards(+320)

On top of all of the Broncos woes, is a league’s worst defense against the rush. On the year, the team allows almost six yards per carry. The Chiefs have been smart with their use of primary ball-carrier Pacheco this year as well. He is only on the field around 52% of the Chiefs drives. This keeps Pacheco fresh and allows him to make the angry runs highlights. The Chiefs could get up early in this game, leading to a second-half full of Pacheco runs. If this is the case, 110 yards on a bad defense is very possible. The only thing stopping him might be Andy Reid wanting to get Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon some snaps.