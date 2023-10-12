Fleur-de-Links, October 12: Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week-Canal St Chronicles
The rookie undrafted kicker has had an impressive start to the season and is now being honored for it.
If the Saints win/lose-CSC
The New Orleans Saints will do battle with the Houston Texans on Sunday and we look at what could happen depending on the outcome.
Kendre Miller looking for bigger role-Saints News Network
The rookie running back from TCU had a strong game against the Patriots and will be looking for a bigger load with Jamaal Williams out.
Saints injury report-New Orleans Saints
Five players didn’t practice for the Black and Gold, but Derek Carr was a full participant and Marcus Maye returned to the team.
The record-breaking TD by @A_kamara6 vs the Patriots was also his 50th career rushing TD, putting him 2 behind @markingramII for the #Saints record (52) pic.twitter.com/kWtHcUDae7— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2023
Prepping for Sunday against the Houston Texans ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 11, 2023
Here's Wednesday's #Saints Practice Report with @ErinESummers ! pic.twitter.com/YpnKTmFNQK
Dennis Allen on Carl Granderson’s performance (11 solo tackles, 4 sacks, 17 pressures thru 5 games): “That’s why we made the decision that we did to give him the new contract, and he’s rewarded us by continuing to play at a high level.” #Saints— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 11, 2023
Via @WWLAMFM pic.twitter.com/oOIGzVYw1v
