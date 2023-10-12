 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 12: Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: OCT 08 Saints at Patriots

Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week-Canal St Chronicles

The rookie undrafted kicker has had an impressive start to the season and is now being honored for it.

If the Saints win/lose-CSC

The New Orleans Saints will do battle with the Houston Texans on Sunday and we look at what could happen depending on the outcome.

Kendre Miller looking for bigger role-Saints News Network

The rookie running back from TCU had a strong game against the Patriots and will be looking for a bigger load with Jamaal Williams out.

Saints injury report-New Orleans Saints

Five players didn’t practice for the Black and Gold, but Derek Carr was a full participant and Marcus Maye returned to the team.

