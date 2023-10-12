Fleur-de-Links, October 12: Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The rookie undrafted kicker has had an impressive start to the season and is now being honored for it.

The New Orleans Saints will do battle with the Houston Texans on Sunday and we look at what could happen depending on the outcome.

The rookie running back from TCU had a strong game against the Patriots and will be looking for a bigger load with Jamaal Williams out.

Five players didn’t practice for the Black and Gold, but Derek Carr was a full participant and Marcus Maye returned to the team.

The record-breaking TD by @A_kamara6 vs the Patriots was also his 50th career rushing TD, putting him 2 behind @markingramII for the #Saints record (52) pic.twitter.com/kWtHcUDae7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2023

Prepping for Sunday against the Houston Texans ⚜️



Here's Wednesday's #Saints Practice Report with @ErinESummers ! pic.twitter.com/YpnKTmFNQK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 11, 2023