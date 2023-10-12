Broncos vs. Chiefs: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos tonight at Arrowhead. This AFC West rivalry has been hilariously one-sided, with KC winning the last fifteen consecutive meetings. Can the Broncos finally beat KC again? Will the Chiefs extend the streak to sixteen straight against Denver? Let’s tune in to find out!

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!