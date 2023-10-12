CSC Game Picks Week 6: Saints get a vote of confidence after last weeks shutout victory

It’s that time of the week again! Here are our gameday picks at Canal Street Chronicles for Week 6 of the NFL season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the New Orleans Saints as 1-point favorites over the Houston Texans.

This week we have a lot more lopsided schedule with eight unanimous selections. Those picks would be, Kansas City (-11) over Denver (+11), San Fran (-7) over Cleveland (+7), Miami (-13.5) over Carolina (+13.5), Jacksonville (-4) over Indianapolis (+4), Detroit (-3) over Tampa (+3), L.A. (Rams) (-7) over Arizona (+7), Philly (-7) over New York (Jets) (+7) and Buffalo (-14) over New York (Giants) (+14).

One of the more intriguing games for Saints fans to tune into this week is Detroit versus Tampa, in what could be a competitive NFC duel. Detroit looks like a team destined to go pretty far this year from what we’ve seen but Tampa Bay has played some good ball lately. Hopefully for Saints fans though, Detroit can add to Tampa’s lone loss of this year.

The game that was probably the hardest choice for us was probably Dallas at LA (Chargers), both teams are probably underperforming in terms of their expectations but each of these teams are supremely talented with playmakers on almost every level. Look for a fun match up to go down in Southern California.

