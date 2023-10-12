Thursday’s Saints vs. Texans Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints were without five players during Thursday’s practice ahead of New Orleans’ Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans. Wide receiver Chris Olave returned to practicing in full after he was limited during Wednesday’s practice. Offensive lineman James Hurst practiced in full as he prepares to start at left tackle for the Saints replacing Trevor Penning.

The Houston Texans went from five players being out during Wednesday’s practice to only one player not being present for Thursday’s practice. Tackle Laremy Tunsil was limited with a knee injury and cornerback Shaquille Griffin was a full participant after not practicing on Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)

G Andrus Peat (Concussion)

S Marcus Maye (Return from suspension)

G/T James Hurst (Foot)

WR Chris Olave (Toe)

Limited Participation

DE Cameron Jordan (Back)

TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-Rest)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (NIR-Rest)

Did Not Participate

T Landon Young (Hip)

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

FB Adam Prentice (Knee)

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Houston Texans:

Full Participation

CB Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

LB Denzel Perryman (Hand/Wrist)

G Josh Jones (Hand)

T Tytus Howard (Hand)

WR Noah Brown (Groin)

CB Shaquill Griffin (Calf)

DT Maliek Collins (Abdomen)

LB Blake Cashman (Wrist)

G Shaquille Mason (Ankle)

Limited Participation

LB Chrisitan Harris (Concussion)

T George Fant (Hip/Shoulder)

T Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

WR Robert Woods (NIR-Rest/Ribs)

Did Not Participate

WR Tank Dell (Concussion)

