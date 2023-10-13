Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Texans Bold Predictions

Week 5 was a really good one for the New Orleans Saints, as they totally dominated the New England Patriots at home in a 34-0 shutout win. Next up, New Orleans will hit the road again to face the Houston Texans at NRG stadium. So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- Saints’ defense continue their dominating ways, holding the Texans to under 20 points and forcing 3 turnovers.
- The offense also continues to come together, scoring 3 TD’s - 2 receiving and one rushing.
- Saints get another big win to improve to 4-2.
LUKE H:
- Chris Olave bounces back for 100+ yards and a touchdown.
- C.J. Stroud throws his first two interceptions of his career.
- Saints hold the Texans to 10 or less points.
CARSON:
- Tyrann Mathieu records an interception for the second consecutive week
- Kendre Miller records his first touchdown of the season
- Texans defense forces two turnovers against the Saints
KYLE:
- Saints defense smothers rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud for four sacks
- Kendre Miller gets 50+ receiving yards again
- Another Pete Carmichael masterclass
GREGORY:
- Saints come out flat after last week’s big win, Carr throws 2 picks
- Defense looks sharp against young offense, keeping the Saints in the game
- Saints lose on last second Grupe field goal miss 17-16
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...