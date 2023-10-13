 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Texans Bold Predictions

Here are some bold predictions from the CSC staff for Week 6 of the regular season.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 was a really good one for the New Orleans Saints, as they totally dominated the New England Patriots at home in a 34-0 shutout win. Next up, New Orleans will hit the road again to face the Houston Texans at NRG stadium. So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

  • Saints’ defense continue their dominating ways, holding the Texans to under 20 points and forcing 3 turnovers.
  • The offense also continues to come together, scoring 3 TD’s - 2 receiving and one rushing.
  • Saints get another big win to improve to 4-2.

LUKE H:

  • Chris Olave bounces back for 100+ yards and a touchdown.
  • C.J. Stroud throws his first two interceptions of his career.
  • Saints hold the Texans to 10 or less points.

CARSON:

  • Tyrann Mathieu records an interception for the second consecutive week
  • Kendre Miller records his first touchdown of the season
  • Texans defense forces two turnovers against the Saints

KYLE:

  • Saints defense smothers rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud for four sacks
  • Kendre Miller gets 50+ receiving yards again
  • Another Pete Carmichael masterclass

GREGORY:

  • Saints come out flat after last week’s big win, Carr throws 2 picks
  • Defense looks sharp against young offense, keeping the Saints in the game
  • Saints lose on last second Grupe field goal miss 17-16

