5 Questions before Week 6 vs. the Houston Texans

In Week 5, the questions were all centered around the offense, and a lot of them got answered. Pete Carmichael had a great game, the ball got to the New Orleans Saints playmakers and the run game finally opened up. There are still some major questions for this Saints offense and team as a whole.

Was this the offensive breakthrough?

Let’s hope so, the offense has been sluggish at best. The offense finally figured out how to use motion and find some rhythm. The biggest question was whether performance enough to carry it week to week or is there a chance it would revert back to its old ways. With a new QB we all knew it would take time so hopefully from here on out the offense keeps improving.

Is there going to be a change at Left Tackle?

Per NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill the Saints could be making a change at left tackle. In practice, James Hurst and Andrus Peat have been starting with Penning down to the 2nd unit. Penning’s question mark coming into the league was pass protection, but it looks like he might get benched on Sunday due to his run-blocking. Not a great start to his career after an injury plaque year one and a benching in year two.

Can the Saints cause C.J. Stroud to throw his first NFL interception?

The Saints’ defense has been buzzing, Stroud is yet to see a defense this good. If the Saints can find pressure with only rushing four, it’ll be a long day for the rookie. Stroud has been very calm and composed in his first few games and is yet to throw an interception. The simple answer would be to just pressure the young QB, but knowing Dennis Allen he will probably try to confuse the QB by showing different blitzes or disguising coverages.

Will we see a higher usage of TE’s?

It turns out the TE position has been getting held up so much because they need to help block, mostly on the left side helping Penning. Hurst and Peat aren’t much an upgrade but hopefully, that allows some confidence to use the TE position more in the offense.

Are the Saints among the elite of the NFC?

I think they are close, if the offense can continue to produce at a high level and the defense can continue to dominate, I think they can and will be among the final teams playing. The best teams in the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles but the Saints can get in the mix with some offensive help.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel