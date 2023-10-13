Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Earlier this week, we ran our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the team. After the New Orleans Saints dominated the New England Patriots 34-0 in Foxborough last Sunday, it looks like fans are feeling better. 58% of this week’s voters are feeling that confident that the team is headed in the right direction. This a huge improvement from last week’s nosedive to 7%, which is no surprise after the Saints finally served up a complete game on both offense and defense to hand deliver Bill Belichick one of the worst losses of his career.

The Saints will hit the road again this week to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Let’s hope they can continue their winning ways and keep those numbers trending up.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.