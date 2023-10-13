 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 13: Saints D looks to pick off Stroud for first time

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Armchair QB-Canal St Chronicles

We take one final look at the New Orleans Saints’ big 34-0 win over the Patriots.

Could the Saints make a change at LT-CSC

Trevor Penning has gotten better, but has it been enough? Could the Saints switch pieces around?

NFL Picks-CSC

The CSC staff makes their picks for what should be a very tight Week 6 of games.

Thursday’s injury report-CSC

As the game between the Saints and the Houston Texans draws closer, let’s look at the injury report.

