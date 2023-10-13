Saints Fantasy Sit/Start against Texans for Week 6

We are moving right along into Week 6 of the 2023 season. The New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday. This game should be very competitive on both sides of the ball. Let’s get into who you might want to start or sit for week 6 against Houston.

Note: This is purely opinion based. You roster selection may look totally different.

Derek Carr- Start

In Sunday’s 34-0 win over the Patriots, Carr completed 18 of 26 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. In addition, Carr completed three passes of at least 20 yards, which is encouraging heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Texans.

Jameis Winston- Sit

Although Winston can be a solid back-up to Carr, the Saints seem to have made it clear that he won’t get a chance to do so. Despite Carr’s shoulder injury, Coach Allen still chose to start Carr. Winston getting some solid play on the field seems far out of reach. There aren’t many points to be expected from Winston unfortunately.

Alvin Kamara- Start

In each of his two games so far this season, Kamara has accounted for at least 24 touches out of the New Orleans backfield. As a receiver, his longest gain was 12 yards, while on the ground it was 10 yards. The second quarter was his first touchdown of the season, and he posted a strong fantasy performance. Jamaal Williams (hamstring) is likely to remain sidelined for another week, which means Kamara will see a lot of time once again, even though he hasn’t shown much explosiveness.

Jamaal Williams- Sit

He placed on IR. Just keep him on the bench for now till he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Jimmy Graham- Sit

In five games this season, Graham has recorded just two targets. Since No. 1 tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) has been sidelined for the last two games, the 36-year-old has seen more playing time. With no offensive involvement over the past two games, Graham appears to be nothing more than an emergency tight end on the depth chart for New Orleans. You shouldn’t expect many points from Graham. Use a better option if you have one.

Juwaan Johnson- Sit

Since suffering a calf injury in pregame warmups ahead of the Saints’ 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 4, Johnson has been unable to practice. He is likely to miss this Sunday’s game against Houston for the third time in a row. Johnson didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice. If his status changes, it is possible for him to get some field time against Houston, but it is highly questionable.

Foster Moreau- Sit

With Juwan Johnson (calf) sidelined Week 5, Moreau stepped into the starting tight end role after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. During Sunday’s 34-0 win over the Patriots, Moreau caught his only target for six yards and one touchdown. Moreau won’t have much field time if Juwaan Johnson returns for Week 6.

Blake Grupe- Start

This season, Grupe has made all five of his kick attempts. He added a 54-yard field goal to New Orleans’ 24-0 lead early in the third quarter to set a career-high. During Sunday’s 34-0 win over the Patriots, Grupe hit both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries.

Who would you sit/start for your fantasy roster this week?