Saints at Texans props and best bets

After a big win last week, the New Orleans Saints stay traveling in week 6, this time to face the Houston Texans. The Saints defense led an outstanding effort in week 5 to put the Saints back into the win column. Derek Carr and the Saints offense look as if it will be a rollercoaster the rest of the season. Meanwhile, the Texans are already proving to be a difficult out for most teams which could mean a close game. Each week, CSC will preview and highlight some wagers for every Saints game. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the lines for the Saints at Texans week 6 best bets.

NFL Week 6 Saints at Texans best bets

Texans game line +3(-147)

Was last week’s 34 point win a mirage? In the second half, the Saints scored just 13 points while moving on a short field. A net of just 23 yards of offense was responsible for 13 yards of offense. With the defense responsible for seven points, this means the offense truly had solid drives that resulted in just 14 points total. A win is a win, but more will need to be done by this offense to believe they can score consistently. On the other side, the Texans have been playing better than anyone predicted. They have a +15 point differential while allowing just 100 points all year so far. This game is also in Houston, which favors the home team. It is likely this is a close game, which is why the points for the Texans should be taken.

Robert Woods over 40.5 receiving yards(-115)

It looks as if Tank Dell is going to miss this week’s game with a concussion. Nico Collins has emerged this season as a legitimate threat but will likely draw Marshon Lattimore in coverage. This leaves the slot open for Robert Woods to operate, which is a weak point of the Saints secondary. Opportunity will not be an issue either, as Woods has run the most routes of any player on the Texans this season through five weeks. The Saints;’ defense has been stingy this season, but opposing slot receivers are responsible for 37% of the production against the Saints. Woods is a veteran who will know how to get open underneath for rookie CJ Stroud, which should translate to more than 41 receiving yards.

Derek Carr over 215.5 passing yards(-125)

Derek Carr’s passing yards prop is very interesting. The Texans defense gives up the third-highest passing completion percentage in the league this season. The issue for Carr is that he has only been over 215 passing yards twice this season so far. In most games, he has been under 200 yards total. The Texans do have a passable rush defense, allowing under four yards per carry on the season. This likely means that Carr is going to have to throw the ball for the Saints offense to win this game. This is a favorable matchup for Carr, but he is going to have to play better and go over 215 yards for the Saints to stand a chance.

Long shot of the game

Chris Olave over 80 receiving yards(+245)

The Texans’ defense has played better than projected this season so far; however, they are still surrendering one of the highest catch rates of any team in the NFL. Almost half of these passes are going to the outside receivers as well. With a good Texans rushing defense, the Saints and their receivers will have to play well. Olave is a matchup issue for most teams, so he should be open early and often. If Carr can stay in the pocket and deliver, Olave has a good chance at cashing this long shot.