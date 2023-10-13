Final Saints vs. Texans Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will be without five players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Tight end Juwan Johnson will miss a second straight week with a calf injury he suffered in warm-ups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant all week for the first time since his injury. Defensive end Cameron Jordan practiced in full on Friday and will play against the Texans.

The Houston Texans didn’t list any players out for Sunday’s matchup, but three players are questionable. Wide receivers Robert Woods and Tank Dell are among those questionable. Left tackle didn't participate in practice to start the week but was a full participant on Friday and will play vs. New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)

G/T James Hurst (Foot)

WR Chris Olave (Toe)

DE Cameron Jordan (Back)

Did Not Participate

T Landon Young (Hip) Out

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring) Out

FB Adam Prentice (Knee) Out

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring) Out

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf) Out

G Andrus Peat (Concussion) Questionable

Houston Texans:

Full Participation

T Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

CB Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

LB Denzel Perryman (Hand/Wrist)

G Josh Jones (Hand)

T Tytus Howard (Hand)

WR Noah Brown (Groin)

CB Shaquill Griffin (Calf)

DT Maliek Collins (Abdomen)

LB Blake Cashman (Wrist)

G Shaquille Mason (Ankle)

WR Robert Woods (Ribs) Questionable

Limited Participation

LB Chrisitan Harris (Concussion) Questionable

T George Fant (Hip/Shoulder)

WR Tank Dell (Concussion) Questionable

