New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Inactives

Week 5 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) are on the road to face the Houston Texans (2-3) at NRG Stadium in Houston. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- QB Jake Luton
- WR A.T. Perry
- DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
- DB J.T. Gray
- OL Landon Young
- TE Juwan Johnson
- DE Kyle Phillips
Houston Texas
- WR Tank Dell
- G Nick Broeker
- QB Case Keenum
- LB Denzel Perryman
- RB Dare Ogunbowale
- CB Tavierre Thomas
