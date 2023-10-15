New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Inactives

Week 5 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) are on the road to face the Houston Texans (2-3) at NRG Stadium in Houston. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

QB Jake Luton

WR A.T. Perry

DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

DB J.T. Gray

OL Landon Young

TE Juwan Johnson

DE Kyle Phillips

Houston Texas

WR Tank Dell

G Nick Broeker

QB Case Keenum

LB Denzel Perryman

RB Dare Ogunbowale

CB Tavierre Thomas

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel