New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Inactives

7 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) are on the road to face the Houston Texans (2-3) at NRG Stadium in Houston. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • QB Jake Luton
  • WR A.T. Perry
  • DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
  • DB J.T. Gray
  • OL Landon Young
  • TE Juwan Johnson
  • DE Kyle Phillips

Houston Texas

  • WR Tank Dell
  • G Nick Broeker
  • QB Case Keenum
  • LB Denzel Perryman
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale
  • CB Tavierre Thomas

