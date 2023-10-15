Giants vs. Bills: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants tonight in upstate New York. These teams were both playoff teams a season ago, but now only the Bills seem destined to return. Will Josh Allen get the best of his former coach? Can the Giants pull out of this death-spiral? Let’s tune in and find out!

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

