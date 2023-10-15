Saints vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV channel, live stream and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Texans in Houston today, with a chance to improve their record to 4-2 and keep pace in the NFC South. The Saints are coming off their best win in years, while the Texans are looking to rebound from a tough loss in Atlanta. Hopefully the Saints will be winning consecutive games here.

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 6 action:

Game time:

Sunday, October 15th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

Weather Forecast:

74º, Sunny (Retractable roof)

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 387 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Houston Texans radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -1.5; Over/Under 42.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Battle Red Blog

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.