Saints vs. Texans: Week 6 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 6

The Saints take on the Texans in Houston today, looking to build upon the fantastic performance from a week ago. The defense took care of business in New England, but now face a completely different challenge in rookie standout CJ Stroud. On offense, the Saints were better from their previous struggles, but will need to improve even more today. Hopefully the Saints answer the challenge in Houston.

Kickoff:

Sunday, October 15th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

Weather Forecast:

74º - Sunny (Retractable roof)

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 387 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Houston Texans radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -1.5; Over/Under 42.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Battle Red Blog

Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!

