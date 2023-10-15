Saints vs. Texans: Week 6 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 6
New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans(2-3)
The Saints take on the Texans in Houston today, looking to build upon the fantastic performance from a week ago. The defense took care of business in New England, but now face a completely different challenge in rookie standout CJ Stroud. On offense, the Saints were better from their previous struggles, but will need to improve even more today. Hopefully the Saints answer the challenge in Houston.
Kickoff:
Sunday, October 15th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas
Weather Forecast:
74º - Sunny (Retractable roof)
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 387 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Houston Texans radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -1.5; Over/Under 42.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!
