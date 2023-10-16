CSC Monday Night Football Week 6 preview, picks and props

Monday Night Football this week takes place between two teams trying to prove they are contenders. The Dallas Cowboys travel to the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of questionable quarterback play.

Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert might be two of the most covered players in the NFL, but neither have really lived up to expectations so far. In primetime, both teams will try to prove to the world that they are serious contenders in their respective conferences.

Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football week 6 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 6 props and best bets

Los Angeles Chargers +3(-147)

Both the Chargers and Cowboys are trying to improve on both sides of the ball, but they are currently pretty evenly matched. So, when the game line is giving the Chargers points, take the points. Not only are the Chargers coming off of a bye week, but the Cowboys are coming off a brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are so physical that teams might still be feeling the effects a week later, especially with road wear. Austin Ekeler is returning to the Chargers who also have had another week to plug Joshua Palmer into the starting wide receiver role. The Cowboys three victories have come against teams with a combined record of 4-11. Until they can prove they deserve to be favored in a game, take the points against the Cowboys.

Austin Ekeler over 85.5 rushing + receiving yards(-115)

The Chargers are finally getting one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL back on the field for Monday Night Football. Austin Ekeler will return after playing just one game so far this season. In this one game, Ekeler was responsible for 164 yards of offense. The Cowboys rush defense is not as stout as the secondary. They allow the ninth worst yards per carry in the league. Nearly six percent of rushes against the Cowboys tally over 15 yards. Home run plays are Ekeler’s speciality on both the ground and catching passes. Ekeler will be fresh and looking to prove he is back in prime time.

Tony Pollard over 20.5 receiving yards(-115)

The Dallas Cowboys offense has been up and down most of the year, but Tony Pollard has been a stalwart for the team. Pollard is averaging 87 yards per game when combining both receiving and rushing totals. For the year, he averages 19 receiving yards per game, which is right at this total. The issue for the Chargers is that they surrender the eighth most receiving yards in the NFL this season. Over 15% of these yards come from running backs, which equates to nearly 50 yards per game. Pollard has the skill set to exploit this matchup and should easily go over 21 yards for the game.

Long shot of the night

Michael Gallup anytime TD scorer(+270)

Michael Gallup has assumed outside receiver duties for the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb gets all the press coverage, but Gallup is on the field for almost as many snaps as Lamb. The Chargers outside cover corners can be suspect at times. In weeks past, Treylon Burks and Davante Adams have put up big numbers against the Chargers secondary. Gallup is not the kind of receiver that Adams is, but he might be able to replicate other production. Gallup has not scored this season, so he is due for a breakout game and has a good chance at cashing this long shot.