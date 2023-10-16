Saints open as 1-point underdogs against the Jaguars

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-3) will play at home on Thursday Night Football taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

Currently, the Saints are 1-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook and are looking to bounce back from 20-13 road loss to the Houston Texans on a short week. Jacksonville will come into this game on a roll, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 37-20 for a 3-game win streak.

The under on this game is currently 42.5 points but there will surely be some movement on this as the week progresses.

