Fleur-de-Links, October 16: Saints can’t complete comeback in Space City

Derek Carr wasn’t happy about the game-NOLA.com
The New Orleans Saints quarterback looked visibly angry in the closing moments of this Sunday’s loss to Houston. He explained why during the postgame media session.
Saints vs Texans recap-PFF
The Saints couldn’t figure out the Texans' defense for most of the game, settling for field goals in the red zone at NRG Stadium.
Saints vs Texans thread-Canal St Chronicles
It was a game of two strong offenses, but the Saints couldn’t get enough going in this one against a young and passionate Texans team.
Alvin Kamara explains his talk with Jameis-NOLA.com
There was a moment in the game where the Saints running back and backup quarterback had a discussion on the sidelines where Kamara didn't look happy. Here’s his side of the exchange.
Dennis Allen's opening statement #Saints pic.twitter.com/Ij2gFiaxIo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 15, 2023
Derek Carr on today's game #Saints pic.twitter.com/ekD2kDXPag— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 15, 2023
Derek Carr looked good today. Chris Olave looked better. Alvin Kamara looked good.— RevDeuce (@RevDeuceWindham) October 15, 2023
A battered OL gave up pressure but still wasn't what they were the first 3 weeks. They were "better".
At what point do #Saints admit Pete Carmichael is the problem?
