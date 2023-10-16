 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 16: Saints can’t complete comeback in Space City

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Derek Carr wasn’t happy about the game-NOLA.com

The New Orleans Saints quarterback looked visibly angry in the closing moments of this Sunday’s loss to Houston. He explained why during the postgame media session.

Saints vs Texans recap-PFF

The Saints couldn’t figure out the Texans' defense for most of the game, settling for field goals in the red zone at NRG Stadium.

Saints vs Texans thread-Canal St Chronicles

It was a game of two strong offenses, but the Saints couldn’t get enough going in this one against a young and passionate Texans team.

Alvin Kamara explains his talk with Jameis-NOLA.com

There was a moment in the game where the Saints running back and backup quarterback had a discussion on the sidelines where Kamara didn't look happy. Here’s his side of the exchange.

