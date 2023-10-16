Social media reactions to Saints loss against Texans

The New Orleans Saints continued to struggle on offense again as they fell short against the Houston Texans. With as many explosive players on the offensive side of the ball as they have, it’s a shame that the team ended the day with only 13 points to show for it. There were many things should’ve went differently, however, after 4 quarters of football this week, the Saints are now at 3-3 on the year. Let’s see what social media had to say about the loss.

Dennis Allen is now 18-41 as a head coach.



18-41. That's not a typo. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 15, 2023

Nobody fired yet? — Ryan (@datboywolf) October 16, 2023

blake grupe tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/sn3Ue758gq — cavan (@sincerelycavan) October 15, 2023

Pete Carmichael and Derek Carr in the red zone pic.twitter.com/8p6DemiEtV — Coach Ellison (@coachellison_) October 16, 2023

Derek Carr had over 350 yards of passing and the Saints scored 13 points — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) October 15, 2023

Saints will fall to 3-3 and head back home to face the Jaguars on Thursday night. Short week after a rough loss. — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) October 15, 2023

Kamara’s face is every Saints fan right now pic.twitter.com/HSeXAwXoyH — Mason (@mason_nunezz) October 15, 2023

Turn the page asap — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) October 15, 2023

Will Lutz, I miss you. #Saints — Sterling Mclymont (@Sterl_Report) October 15, 2023