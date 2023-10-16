Monday’s Saints vs. Jaguars Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints suffered a tough loss on Sunday against the Houston Texans and will now face a short week to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. Monday’s injury report is an estimate of participation for players as they did not practice today. Quarterback Derek Carr would've been limited with a new chest injury and linebacker Demario Davis would've been a nonparticipant with a knee injury.

Jacksonville is experiencing their own injury problems at quarterback as Trevor Lawrence is considered day-to-day with a knee injury and is estimated as a nonparticipant for Monday’s practice.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

QB Jake Haener (Return from suspension)

Limited Participation

QB Derek Carr (Chest/Right Shoulder)

RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring)

G Andrus Peat (Groin)

WR Chris Olave (Toe)

S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot)

DE Cameron Jordan (Back)

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion)

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

T Landon Young (Hip)

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Full Participation

DT Davon Hamilton (Back)

Did Not Participate

QB Trevor Lawrence (Knee)

G Brandon Scherff (Ankle)

T Walker Little (Knee)

WR Zay Jones (Knee)

CB Tyson Campbell (Hamstring)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.