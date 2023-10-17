Saints vs. Jaguars, their history then and now

The New Orleans Saints will be back home in Caesars Superdome this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime on Thursday Night Football. This will be 7th time that these two franchises will face one another since the Jaguars entered the league as an expansion team in 1995. New Orleans has a 5-2 record against Jacksonville.

The Saints will head into this game with a 3-3 record after losing to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 4-2 and on a 3-game winning streak, after beating the Indianapolis Colts 20-37 on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 7:15 pm and the game will be broadcast on Amazon and WDSU locally with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel