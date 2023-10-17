Prospects to watch: QB Bo Nix

The New Orleans Saints have moved to 3-3 after losing to the Houston Texans. The team’s offense continues to look abysmal. The Saints are sitting at .500 and have a tough game against Jacksonville. The Derek Carr era is off to a rough start, and it might be time to look elsewhere. With all of this being said, let’s take a look at University of Oregon QB Bo Nix.

Bio

Bo Nix was the 26th-ranked prospect coming out of high school, according to ESPN. The Alabama native committed to the University of Auburn and played there for three seasons. Nix decided to transfer to the University of Oregon after his three mediocre seasons at Auburn.

A lot of people doubted Nix, but he absolutely delivered for his senior season. He threw for 3,593 yards, 29 TDs, and 7 INTs. He was also able to rush for 510 yards and 13 TDs.

Strengths

My favorite part of Nix is his ability to create and keep plays alive. Bo is a dynamic athlete who can use his legs to draw defenders towards him. This allows receivers to become open, and Nix is able to hit his receivers on the run. It’s almost as if Nix thrives under chaos.

This type of ability to create magic out of nothing is what makes QBS like Patrick Mahomes and Seahawks Russell Wilson so successful. Nix has great speed and agility. He isn’t Lamar Jackson, but he is well above average running the ball.

Nix has solid upper-body mechanics and can make all throws on the field. He doesn’t have the arm talent of a Josh Allen type, but his arm talent is good enough. Besides, that isn’t Nix’s game.

BO. NIX.



Can’t do it much better on the run.



pic.twitter.com/hWg5opk1dQ — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) October 14, 2023

Weaknesses

One of the biggest flaws for Nix is his age. The Oregon Duck will be 24 years old by the NFL draft. This isn’t ideal, but for QBs, this isn’t a deal breaker. Nix also has inconsistent footwork, especially on drop backs.

Nix has some accuracy issues, as he’ll just randomly miss easy passes. There isn’t much explanation for these misses. Most of the time, the mechanics look good, but he’ll just miss a wide-open slant route. The Oregon offense also runs a lot of screens and easy dump-offs. Nix has been able to rely heavily on these, and it won’t be like that in the NFL.

My only other concern for Nix is that there are times when he’ll be too eager to take off running.

The Bottom line

The Oregon Duck is one of my favorite QB prospects in this year’s draft so far. He’s not on the level of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but he’s a solid prospect. Nix will likely be a late first-rounder or early second-round pick.

His athleticism and playmaking ability are off the charts. This will almost certainly translate well in the NFL. In today’s game, you have to be able to move in the pocket and create plays with your legs. Nix may arguably be one of the best in this year’s QB class at this.

While his arm talent isn’t elite, it is good enough for the next level. Nix has shown maturity and a willingness to learn throughout his college career. At the end of the day, BOdacious is very much the real deal.

