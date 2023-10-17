Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 7

The injury bug has once again reared its ugly head after taking a couple of weeks off. If fantasy football was stable, setting lineups and rosters would not be fun. Each week, stay on top of your rosters with injuries and the plentiful bye weeks upcoming. The bye weeks will be plentiful this week with the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans all getting a rest. Here are some players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for week 7 of the fantasy football regular season.

Jordan Mason, running back, San Francisco 49ers

One of the most concerning injuries from week 6 is that of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers have one of the most prolific offenses in the entire NFL. McCaffrey looks like he could miss some time, which means a huge opening for a running back to step forward. It was Jordan Mason who received carries after the McCaffrey injury. Mason had five carries and a touchdown in limited action. Until McCaffrey is deemed healthy, Mason should not only be on rosters but is likely a flex play at worst.

Craig Reynolds, running back, Detroit Lions

David Montgomery suffered some kind of rib injury in the Lions week 6 win. Montgomery has been the primary ball-carrier for the Lions this season and that production is likely to continue. It is clear that Dan Campbell and the Lions sideline wants to keep Jahmyr Gibbs as an x-type weapon and fresh. If Montgomery does miss time, then it is likely Reynolds who will benefit. After Montgomery’s injury, Reynolds tallied 10 rushes and two receptions. It is likely that Reynolds will step right into the Montgomery role. Reynolds is a very serviceable backup and should be a plug-and-play for fantasy managers.

Josh Downs, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts

The injury to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrust Gardner Minshew into starter action. Minshew is a much more pro-style quarterback than Richardson, which should elevate the receivers around him. Michael Pittman is already likely rostered at 100%, but Josh Downs has stepped up into the number two role with Minshew. In the last two games combined, Downs has 14 targets which he has turned into 118 yards and a touchdown. There are rumors that Richardson could have season-ending surgery soon, which would keep Minshew in the starting role the rest of the season. If this occurs, Downs is worthy of a roster spot.

Michael Mayer, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

The rookie tight end is beginning to carve out a role in the Raiders offense. After being off the field to start the season, Mayer saw six targets in the Raiders week 6 win. Mayer had only received five total targets in the Raiders first five games. This uptick in production, at such a depleted position, could be a fantasy roster boon. Davante Adams commands most of this offense but he cannot do it all himself. Mayer is worth a stash for now to see if his growth continues.

