 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 17: Saints frustrated heading into short week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Good, bad, and ugly-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints lost a close one to the Houston Texans and there’s a lot that can fall under bad and ugly from this one.

Injury Report-CSC

The Saints have a short week, so here’s the early Monday injury report before the TNF battle with the Jags.

Saints struggle across the board-New Orleans Saints

The Black and Gold looked lost at points Sunday afternoon and struggled in each phase as they now sit at .500.

Ups and Downs: Saints vs Texans-CSC

In a game where you only score one touchdown but still have a chance to win, there are plenty of ups and downs. We take a look at those here.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...