 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reactions to Cowboys MNF Win against Chargers

Penalty heavy game with last minute interception.

By B. Keith Crear III
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last night at SoFi stadium, Monday Night Football kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas actually winning the game with an interception to seal the deal wasn’t the talk of the night. In another illustration of boring MNF games, last night’s competition proved to lack competition. It was the pre-game fights, the referee flag throwing contest, and an amped up Chargers fan that made the highlights. Let’s take a look at what the Twittersphere had to say about last night’s “flag” football game.

Despite all the flags thrown in the game, the interesting viewing was one of a Los Angeles Chargers fan, who was definitely enjoying the game. Of course, the internet always wins. LOL!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...