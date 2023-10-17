Tuesday’s Saints vs. Jaguars Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints held a walkthrough practice on Tuesday. Linebacker Demario Davis was listed as a nonparticipant for the second time this week. Quarterback Derek Carr was upgraded to a full participant. Three offensive linemen did not participate in Tuesday’s practice including right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was upgraded to limited participation in Tuesday’s practice. Lawrence says he is optimistic that he’ll play on Thursday’s matchup with New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

QB Derek Carr (Chest/Right Shoulder)

Limited Participation

RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring)

G Andrus Peat (Groin)

WR Chris Olave (Toe)

S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot)

DE Cameron Jordan (Back)

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion)

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

T Landon Young (Hip)

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Full Participation

DT Davon Hamilton (Back)

Limited Participation

QB Trevor Lawrence (Knee)

Did Not Participate

G Brandon Scherff (Ankle)

T Walker Little (Knee)

WR Zay Jones (Knee)

CB Tyson Campbell (Hamstring)

