Saints Reacts Survey: Do you think the Saints are headed in the right direction?

Week 7 is here for the New Orleans Saints, and they are now sitting at 3-3 after losing to the Houston Texans 20-13 on Sunday afternoon. But there is no rest for the weary as New Orleans will play in primetime on Thursday night at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fortunately, the Saints will get 10 days off after this game which they desperately need because some key players have popped up on the injury report this week. The Jaguars may also be without star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who sustained a knee injury on Sunday when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20.

The good news is that every team in the NFC South lost this week, and the Saints are only one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so if they can win this week and take the extra time off to get healthy and make some adjustments, there time left and hope for this season.

But as always, we want to hear from you. What are your thoughts? Do you think the Saints can right the ship and get back on track this season?

Vote in this week’s poll and tell us your thoughts because SB Nation Reacts wants to know!

