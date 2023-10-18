Armchair QB: Saints vs Texans

The New Orleans had what may be their most aggregating loss of 2023 thus far on Sunday when they fell 20-13 to the Houston Texans.

Now sitting at 3-3, the Black and Gold have a short turnaround to Thursday Night Football when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But before that, let’s take one final look at the Texans game:

The Saints looked lost and unprepared

This may sound crazy, but I personally believed Derek Carr had his best performance as a Saint on Sunday. However, his receivers did him no favors, his offensive line continued to be atrocious, and the play calling managed to be even worse as New Orleans couldn’t do anything right, especially late in the game.

I keep going back to the final 30 seconds because it’s so mind boggling. First and 10 from the 24, one timeout left, and you throw four straight shots to the end zone. Now, they may not have been the call all four times, but it was for two of them for sure. Carr was lofting it for the end zone the second he got the football on the snap. Why not use the middle of the field to make it a little more manageable of a play and use the timeout in your favor? Instead, you display the definition of insanity for the world to see and get your butt kicked.

Can we get some changes?

The offense isn’t getting better throughout the season, and it’s become clear that Pete Carmichael just isn’t the correct person to run this offense. So, after the TNF game when you have a 10-day break between games, get a new play caller. Make Ronald Curry the play caller and just let Pete design plays like he did for Sean Payton. Because if you don’t make a change, the offense won’t improve, and you’ll continue to be a bottom half football team.

Grupe will be fine

The rookie UDFA kicker had a rough afternoon in Houston, going 2-4 including a missed 29-yarder. For the season, the Notre Dame product is 13-16 and had made five straight coming into the game.

People on social were quick to beg for Wil Lutz back, but he wasn’t better in 2022. The Saints clearly saw something in Grupe to keep him around and not Lutz, so I think the kicking situation will be fine.

Even kickers have bad days.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @MiguezMatt for more!