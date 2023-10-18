State of the NFC South

The entire NFC South took a loss this week and there is only one team in the entire NFC South that is above .500. To say the least, the NFC South has been very lackluster. This division is completely up for grabs (Unless you’re the Panthers).

State of the Carolina Panthers

If you’re a Panthers Fan, I feel sorry for you. This team is an absolute dumpster fire. I like the team’s decision to rebuild, but the way they went about it was horrible. Surrounding your rookie with no offensive talent was a recipe for disaster. The Panthers are taking on the Houston Texans this week, and I think the losing spell continues. `

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs took a very big loss to the Detroit Lions. The team was only able to muster six points on offense. The defense had their hands full with Amon Ra-St. Brown. He exploded for 12 catches, 124 yards, and one TD.

The Bucs will take on the Falcons in a divisional clash. The Bucs will be at home for this game, and I think that home-field advantage will help them win this game.

State of the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were undefeated at home this week until they lost to the Washington Commanders this week. Drake London had his best game of the season, catching nine passes for 125 yards. As I said earlier, I think the Falcons will lose this week to the Buccaneers.

State of the New Orleans Saints

The Saints are the dictionary definition of mediocre. I know that’s going to upset some, but it’s the truth. The team isn’t good enough to make a deep playoff run, but they aren’t bad enough to get a top-ten pick. I think the ceiling for this team is 10-7 and divisional round exit.

They lost this week to the Houston Texans. The offense looked abysmal as usual, and they will be taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. The Jaguars are one of the best teams in the league. However, they might be without star QB Trevor Lawrence.

If Lawrence plays, I think the Saints are in trouble. However, if the Jags are without their QB, the Saints will take this one.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.