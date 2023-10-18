Weekly Preview: New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a rough loss to the Houston Texans on the road. The team will look to rebound this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The Jaguars are coming off a dominant win against the Indianapolis Colts. They’ll look to continue their winning ways against the New Orleans Saints.

Jacksonville Jaguars preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the best teams in football. They currently sit at 4-2 and are on a three-game win streak. The Jaguars were the laughingstock of the league until QB Trevor Lawrence took a huge jump last year. The hiring of HC Doug Marrone helped Lawrence become the player everyone knew he could be.

Lawrence is surrounded by talented weapons in Calvin Ridley, Christan Kirk, Travis Eitiene, and Evan Engram. This offense has playmakers who can stretch the field and make plays.

On the defensive side of the ball, they’re spearheaded by DE Josh Allen and CB Tyson Campbell. Allen has been on an absolute tear this season, racking up seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and an outstanding 35 pressures. He’s one of the game’s most underrated players.

This team is one of the better teams in the NFL. They’ll likely win their division and could even make a deep playoff run.

New Orleans Saints Preview

Saints’ fans have been begging for changes on offense. Those changes are unlikely to happen this week, with the Saints playing Thursday. Everything about the offense has looked horrible. This includes coaching and players. The offensive line has looked like a revolving door.

This has given Derek Carr, ultimately no time to throw the ball. Carr isn’t excused from the blame. He’s missed a lot of key throws and reads this season. On the coaching side of things, OC Pete Carmichael has made questionable decisions after questionable decisions.

The bright spot for the Saints is how consistent the defense has been. The defense is currently only giving up 16 points per game, which is sixth in the NFL. The two standouts on defense have to be LB Demario Davis and DE Carl Granderson.

Granderson has been putting up some insane numbers. The big man has 4.5 sacks, 18 hurries, and 12 QB hits. He’s top ten in all of these stats out of all eligible DEs/DTs. Davis is one of the best LBs in the league and is starting to get the recognition he deserves.

Who will win the game?

The big factor for this game will be QB Trevor Lawrence. The 24-year-old hurt his knee in the win versus the Indianapolis Colts. It was reported today that Lawrence was progressing well and limited in practice. It seems Lawrence is on track to play, so I will be taking the Jacksonville Jaguars to win this game. If the Jaguars are without their star QB, I think the Saints can get it done.

To be quite frank, the Jaguars just have the better team and coaching. The Saints defense will help keep this game close, but the Jaguars will likely take this one. If the Saints lose this one, changes must be made.

