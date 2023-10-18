Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 7

The New Orleans Saints dropped yet another game, this time to the Houston Texans. The offense once again looked sluggish, but if they had only converted few missed field goals the Saints would have left Texas with a win. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 6, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:
14. New Orleans Saints: +4700 (Last week’s odds: +3800) (Last week’s ranking: 13)
1. San Francisco 49ers: +430 (+450) (1)
2. Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (+500) (2)
3. Philadelphia Eagles: +750 (+650) (3)
4. Buffalo Bills: +900 (+1000) (4)
5. Miami Dolphins: +1000 (+1000) (5)
6. Dallas Cowboys: +1100 (+1200) (6)
7. Detroit Lions +1400 (+1800) (8)
8. Baltimore Ravens: +1500 (+1500) (7)
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: +2500 (+2300) (10)
10. Cleveland Browns: +3000 (+2700) (11)
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +9000 (+6000) (16)
21. Atlanta Falcons: +10000 (+8000) (19)
31. Carolina Panthers: +100000 (+60000) (31)
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.
Loading comments...