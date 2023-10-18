 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 18: New Orleans prepares for TNF, Lawrence may not play for Jags

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: OCT 15 Saints at Texans Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Takeaways: Saints vs Texans-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints didn’t look right in their road trip to Houston. Here’s a couple takeaways.

Prospects to watch-Bo Nix-CSC

After a rocky start at Auburn, “Bodacious” has really flipped the script of his career at Oregon. What does his future look like?

Who’s to blame?-CSC

When you look at the offensive struggles of the Saints, who’s at fault? DA? Pete? Derek Carr? All of the above?

Tuesday Injury Report-CSC

Here’s a look at the latest injury report, including Trevor Lawrence “rapidly improving” for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

