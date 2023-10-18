Final Saints vs. Jaguars Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints held a walkthrough on Wednesday ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Chris Olave practiced in full for the first time this week while linebacker Demario Davis was still a nonparticipant and is said to be a game-time decision by head coach Dennis Allen. New Orleans will also be without both starting tackles on Thursday.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Thursday’s game. Jacksonville listed four players as out including defensive tackle Davon Hamilton who practiced in full all week.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

QB Derek Carr (Chest/Right Shoulder)

G Andrus Peat (Groin)

WR Chris Olave (Toe)

DE Cameron Jordan (Back)

Limited Participation

RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring) Questionable

S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot) Questionable

S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring) Questionable

Did Not Participate

LB Demario Davis (Knee) Questionable

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion) Out

G/T James Hurst (Ankle) Out

T Landon Young (Hip) Out

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring) Out

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf) Out

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Full Participation

DT Davon Hamilton (Back) Out

Limited Participation

QB Trevor Lawrence (Knee) Questionable

G Brandon Scherff (Ankle) Questionable

Did Not Participate

T Walker Little (Knee) Out

WR Zay Jones (Knee) Out

CB Tyson Campbell (Hamstring) Out

