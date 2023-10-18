Final Saints vs. Jaguars Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints held a walkthrough on Wednesday ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Chris Olave practiced in full for the first time this week while linebacker Demario Davis was still a nonparticipant and is said to be a game-time decision by head coach Dennis Allen. New Orleans will also be without both starting tackles on Thursday.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Thursday’s game. Jacksonville listed four players as out including defensive tackle Davon Hamilton who practiced in full all week.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
QB Derek Carr (Chest/Right Shoulder)
G Andrus Peat (Groin)
WR Chris Olave (Toe)
DE Cameron Jordan (Back)
Limited Participation
RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring) Questionable
S Tyrann Mathieu (Foot) Questionable
S Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring) Questionable
Did Not Participate
LB Demario Davis (Knee) Questionable
T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion) Out
G/T James Hurst (Ankle) Out
T Landon Young (Hip) Out
S J.T. Gray (Hamstring) Out
TE Juwan Johnson (Calf) Out
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Full Participation
DT Davon Hamilton (Back) Out
Limited Participation
QB Trevor Lawrence (Knee) Questionable
G Brandon Scherff (Ankle) Questionable
Did Not Participate
T Walker Little (Knee) Out
WR Zay Jones (Knee) Out
CB Tyson Campbell (Hamstring) Out
