Power Rankings: Saints move down after disappointing loss to Houston

Here is how the New Orleans Saints stand in the five major power rankings after advancing to 3-3 on the season. The team will look to stay above .500 this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN - 19 (-5)

“Lesson learned: The Saints didn’t fix the offense in the offseason. All of the things the Saints did in the offseason (signing Derek Carr, keeping Michael Thomas) have not solved any of the issues from last season. The Saints are averaging only 18.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league and is worse than last season’s average of 19.4, and there doesn’t seem to be a solution on the horizon. That means offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will continue to be scrutinized until the team improves. — Katherine Terrell”

NFL.com - 18 (-4)

“The Saints appear incapable of having all three units play well, or evenly passably, in the same game. The offense was strong in Week 5 but highly inconsistent on Sunday. The defense was pushed around early by the Texans. NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Blake Grupe missed two big kicks in the loss. Whatever Saints fans might think of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., there are only so many fancy play calls that can overcome an underachieving offensive line and an erratic Derek Carr. The Saints have scored 20 fourth-quarter points in six games. Ten of those were in a blowout of the Patriots. Zero came in two brutal losses on the road, at Green Bay and at Houston. This is a decidedly average team until further notice.”

Bleacher Report - 17 (-4)

“On paper, the Saints look like a team that should be able to score points. In running back Alvin Kamara and wide receivers Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, the skill-position talent is there. The offensive line is at least decent. The addition of Derek Carr was supposed to be an upgrade at quarterback. But despite a season-high 353 passing yards from Carr, the Saints managed just 13 points Sunday in Houston. It marked the fifth time in six games that the Saints have scored 20 or fewer points, and New Orleans sits 24th in the league in scoring. The thing is, it’s not like this was the first time this has happened. Or the second. After a 2-0 start, the Saints have dropped three of four. And if New Orleans doesn’t start converting more drives into points soon, the losses are going to keep piling up.”

CBS Sports - 17 (-5)

“That was not a good look in losing to the Texans on the road. The offense moved the ball, but just couldn’t score enough.”

USA Today - 18 (-3)