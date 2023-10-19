Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Jaguars Bold Predictions

Week 5 was a rough one for New Orleans Saints, losing on the road to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Saints will now try to bounce back in primetime on Thursday Night Football at home when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars so let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- Saints defense gets 3 sacks and 2 turnovers
- Alvin Kamara rushes for over 100 yards and 2 TD’s
- It’s a nailbiter but Saints win by a field goal late in the 4th.
LUKE H:
- Saints total 4 sacks with two of the Jags O-lineman potentially out.
- Derek Carr throws for 300 yards, but only one touchdown again.
- Saints settle for 3+ FGs from inside the 25 yard line.
GREGORY:
- In true Saints fashion, the team comes out crisp on defense against an injured Jags team
- Defense gives the offense multiple short fields, allowing the offense to actually look cohesive
- Saints win big, 24-10
CARSON:
- Trevor Lawrence is sacked three or more times
- Saints score at least two rushing touchdowns
- Calvin Ridley records over 100 yards and at least one touchdown
MATT:
- Saints score more than 20 points
- Defense forces a turnover
- Saints lose a close one
