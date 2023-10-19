Numbers to Know: Saints vs. Jaguars

Here are three statistics that could heavily impact the week seven matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints.

37.8%

What does it mean: The Saints’ third down conversion rate through Week 6

Why should I care:

The Saints have struggled to convert on third down. They are currently converting 37.8% of third downs, which is ranked 20th-best in the league. They finished 2022 with a 40.2% conversion rate, and that was with Andy Dalton and a massively banged-up offense. This conversion rate shouldn’t come as a surprise given the offensive performance last week, where the Saints were faced with a third-and-long seemingly every possession. If the Saints want to find offensive consistency, not only do they have to convert on third down, but they have to put themselves in the position for third-and-manageable more often than not. This directly translates to poor red zone efficiency, and without at least a few touchdowns, Jacksonville could be the biggest loss of the year.

Carl Granderson is a baller! Makes plays damn near every week #Saints pic.twitter.com/ugbSgNEy0q — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 15, 2023

Seven Tackles

What does it mean: The number of tackles for the loss made by Carl Granderson this season

Why should I care:

Carl Granderson is earning his money this season. He’s been the best pass rusher on the team, recording a team-high seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this year. Last week was no exception as he recorded six combined tackles and two tackles for loss. The Saints will need to pressure quarterback Trevor Lawrence to force turnovers and punts, especially given the poor performance standard of the Saints’ offense. Granderson will need to continue his dominance and should be a massive challenge for Jacksonville, who allowed three sacks last week.

270.3 Yards

What does it mean: Passing yards per game allowed by Jacksonville this season (ranked 31st)

Why should I care:

If Pete Carmichael and Derek Carr fail to establish a consistent passing attack against Jacksonville, then they won’t against anyone. Jacksonville has allowed 270.3 passing yards per game which is second-to-last in the league. Hopefully, Carmichael and Carr can exploit their defensive holes and create a passing attack worthy of a few touchdowns. However, the Saints have some injury questions at the offensive line, one that has struggled even when healthy. It will be a classic battle of who’s worse, not who’s better. This could be a massive “get right” game for either the New Orleans offense or the Jacksonville defense.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel