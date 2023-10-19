If the Saints win/lose against the Jaguars

After a shattering loss to the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints are currently sitting at 3-3. Although this isn’t an ideal position to be in, all is not lost in New Orleans. If you look around the league, there are teams more talented and better coached than this team who either have the same or worse records. With that being said, the Saints can’t afford to drop this game at home against the Jaguars. They absolutely must go into the mini break with a winning record of 4-3.

If the Saints win

Coming out of TNF with a 4-3 record is an absolute must for the Saints. If they can do so, they’ll get a much-needed boost within the division being that if the Saints were to leave this game 4-3, they would have the best record in the NFC South until Sunday at least.

It’s also no secret that head coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmicheal are in the hot seat. It’s likely that their jobs rest on the outcome of this season. If they want to quiet the noise, they’ll have to stop the Jacksonville Jaguars from coming into New Orleans and leaving in the win column.

If the Saints lose

Dropping this game and falling to 3-4 would be the start to another bad season for the Saints. Losing cannot start to become a trend. If the Saints lose here, it will no doubt lead some to believe that this team is in for another losing season under the tutelage of Dennis Allen and Pete Carmicheal. A loss here would also continue to put the NFC South title further out of reach as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a grip on it as of this writing. That could change, but as of now, it’s not looking too good for the Saints in that regard.

In summary: losing this game would be detrimental to the hopes of dreams of the New Orleans Saints.

