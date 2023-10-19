NFL Picks Week 7: Ain’t No Sunshine

The New Orleans Saints face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 7 in the NFL. The Jaguars sit at 4-2 and are firmly in the driver’s seat in the AFC South, while the Saints find themselves at 3-3 and are staring third place in the NFC South directly in the face. Both teams could potentially leave this game with the same record, but their paths feel completely divergent.

There is a sense of hopelessness, a shroud of darkness that has fallen over the Saints fanbase that has become increasingly difficult to shake. If the Saints lose this game, major changes need to be made within the organization in order to salvage any hope in the rest of the season. Honestly, if the Saints WIN this game, major changes need to be made within the organization in order to salvage any hope in the rest of the season. Hopefully, essential changes are made following a win that puts the Saints at 4-3 going in to a mini bye this week. Now let’s take a look at this and all of the matchups in Week 7.

Last week, I went 8-6

I told you so: Jags over Colts!

What do I know: Saints over Texans?

***

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 19th - Thursday Night Football

Jaguars(4-2) at Saints(3-3)

The Saints offense is simply bad. Statistics and rankings tell us there are offenses in the NFL that are worse this season, but inside the Saints bubble, that fact feels highly unlikely, especially considering the amount of talent on that side of the field. The defense has carried this team to three wins in six games so far, but the burden has become increasingly straining, and that burden grows against one of the AFC’s best teams.

Although the Jags star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain suffered on Sunday, it is extremely unlikely he misses this game. When the schedule came out, it was clear Lawrence was the best QB the Saints would face this season, and even if slightly diminished, that fact remains true. Despite it all, the Saints defense will do their part and keep the team in this game until the end.

The star unit of this game will be the Jacksonville defensive line, which will dominate whatever it is the Saints are calling an offensive line in this one. This will make for a long night for the Saints and their fans in this primetime matchup. A late touchdown by the Saints will make this score much closer than the game itself will likely be. It has been two decades since the Saints have lost to the Jags, and the score will be exactly the same as that last meeting. Jacksonville wins 20-19.

Pick: Jaguars

***

Sunday, October 22nd- Early Games

Lions(5-1) at Ravens(4-2)

It will be a matchup of strength against strength in this fascinating matchup. It will ultimately be Detroit’s pass defense that make the biggest difference in this big win for the Lions. Detroit wins 33-21.

Pick: Lions

***

Raiders(3-3) at Bears(1-5)

Vegas will have big games from their defense and their passing attack on the road against sad-sack Chicago. Las Vegas wins 33-19.

Pick: Raiders

***

Browns(3-2) at Colts(3-3)

Cleveland’s defense will have their way against Gardner Minshew in Indy. Cleveland wins 30-14.

Pick: Browns

***

Bills(4-2) at Patriots(1-5)

New England is in a special class of terrible, and their AFC East rivals will put another loss on their record. Buffalo wins 30-17.

Pick: Bills

***

Commanders(3-3) at Giants(1-5)

Washington will command the lowly Giants through their passing game in this NFC East matchup. Washington wins 20-12.

Pick: Commanders

***

Falcons(3-3) at Buccaneers(3-2)

This will be a brutally defensive NFC South showdown that will ultimately be determined by Atlanta’s rushing attack and Tampa Bay’s lack thereof. Atlanta wins 23-19.

Pick: Falcons

***

Sunday, October 22nd - Late Games

Steelers(3-2) at Rams(3-3)

Pittsburgh has an offense so bad that they may even envy the Saints, but Kenny Pickett and George Pickens will make enough plays to get the win, while the Steelers defense does the rest. Pittsburgh wins 17-12.

Pick: Steelers

***

Cardinals(1-5) at Seahawks(3-2)

The Seattle rushing game will be the surprise star of this NFC West matchup, while their defense shuts down the Arizona ground game. Seattle wins 24-14.

Pick: Seahawks

***

Packers(2-3) at Broncos(1-5)

It will be extremely difficult for Denver to find any wins this season, but this one is almost a gimme, as Green Bay is downright horrendous. Denver wins 16-10.

Pick: Broncos

***

Chargers(2-3) at Chiefs(5-1)

Kansas City will do what they always do, win a close game against their AFC West rivals from Los Angeles. Kansas City wins 30-24.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Sunday Night Football

Dolphins(5-1) at Eagles(5-1) - Game of the Week

The top-two offenses in the NFL clash in this Game of the Year contender in Philly. Ultimately, it will come down to Philly’s defense making a huge stop when they need it the most in this exciting showdown of heavyweights. Philadelphia wins 29-26.

Pick: Eagles

***

Monday, October 23rd - Monday Night Football

49ers(5-1) at Vikings(2-4)

San Francisco will be extremely motivated to move past their embarrassing loss last week in Cleveland, and will take out their frustrations on Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. San Francisco wins 31-18.

Pick: 49ers

***

That’s how I see Week 7 shaping up. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!