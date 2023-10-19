Saints vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV channel, live stream and more

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

The Saints host the Jags tonight on Thursday Night Football. The Saints look to improve their record to 4-3, following a discouraging loss in Houston this past Sunday. Jacksonville, meanwhile, looks to extend their lead in the AFC South with a win tonight. It’s a short week for both teams, and strange things can happen on Thursday Night. Let’s see how this one plays out.

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 7 action:

Game time:

Thursday, October 19th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

- Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(TNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Jacksonville Jaguars radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Prime Video

Odds:

Saints -1; Over/Under 40 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Big Cat Country

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.