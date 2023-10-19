CSC Game Picks Week 7: Saints don’t get much love on a short week

It’s that time of the week again! Our weekly gameday picks here at Canal Street Chronicles for Week 7 of the NFL season. We get an early treat this week as the Saints look to bounce back on Thursday Night against Jacksonville in the Superdome. DraftKings Sportsbook has the New Orleans Saints (-1) favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars (+1), which is quite surprising after last week’s games from both squads.

As far as our unanimous selections go, we have a decent amount this week with a total of five. Those games include Cleveland over Indianapolis, Buffalo over New England, Seattle over Arizona, Kansas City over LA (Chargers), and San Fran over Minnesota.

Of the other games this week, the most anticipated game has to be our Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles coming off their first loss of the season to the New York Jets should be playing with a lot of emotion trying to get the bad taste out of their mouths. This game also gives the Dolphins a huge opportunity to establish themselves as an elite Super Bowl contender if anyone questioned them previously. Winning convincingly against Philly on primetime would be a huge confidence booster for them.

Stay tuned for another great week of football here at CSC!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel