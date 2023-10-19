CSC Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks, preview and props

The weekly New Orleans Saints props and best bets collide with Thursday Night Football to start week 7 of the NFL regular season. Coming off of another poor offensive performance, the Saints will need to once again calm the critics at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Saints coaching staff and players are close to losing the fanbase’s faith and boo-birds could make an appearance in primetime.

Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. This week, the Thursday game just so happens to coincide with this week’s Saints game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Saints + Jaguars points total under 42(-147)

The Jaguars and the Saints limp into this primetime matchup. Injuries will likely be a running theme throughout this round of best bets. Trevor Lawrence is likely a game-time decision to play in the short, road week. Not only is Lawrence hurt, but slot receiver Zay Jones is not playing in the game. One area that the Saints can be attacked is in the slot, so this is a huge injury for the Jags. In addition to this potential lack of offensive output is the Saints continued issues with Derek Carr and the Pete Carmichael play calling. The Saints offense is having one of its statistical worst seasons in almost two decades. The short week is not going to help either team’s offense, which is why the under is the play.

Josh Allen sacks over .25(-110)

Not helping the Saints offense is the rotating door on the offensive line. This week, the Saints are likely going to be without Ryan Ramcyzk, James Hurst, and Landon Young due to injury. With the poor play of players like Trevor Penning, the Saints are patching together units each week. This is reflected in the sack totals. The Saints have given up the sixth most sacks in the league. Pete Carmichael’s play calling is not helping either as the Saints have thrown the deepest passes in the league this year, far ahead of the second place Philadelphia Eagles. This should give players like Josh Allen ample opportunity to get after Derek Carr. At .25, Allen just needs to be involved in a sack to get credit and cash this prop.

Derek Carr over .5 rushing yards(-130)

All previous stats go with this prop bet. With a depleted offensive line and too many deep drops, Derek Carr might be running for his life on Thursday night. There are too many long routes for a bad offensive line. Carr will have to step up and out of pressure and he only needs to finish the game with a single yard for this wager. In four of the Saints six games, he has gone over this total. Carr is not a danger to scramble very often, but he will need to make quick decisions sooner and faster behind this makeshift offensive line.

Long shot of the night

Rashid Shaheed anytime TD scorer(+320)

The Saints are rumored to be simplifying the offense going into this primetime game. Hopefully this means one-read type plays for Derek Carr instead of the current method. This should greatly benefit the speedster Rashid Shaheed. Plays called for Shaheed usually result in chunk yardage for the Saints offense. Statistics back this up. In yards from scrimmage per touch, Shaheed is ahead of every other Saints skill player. Shaheed is averaging over 15 yards per touch on the year. The closest high-usage player on the team is Chris Olave at 13 yards per touch. Both players are explosive, but Shaheed is the play on Thursday night due to plays drawn up specifically to get him the ball.