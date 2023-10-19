Fleur-de-Links, October 19: Several Saints out for TNF

In a pivotal Thursday night matchup at the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints could use a win. Here’s our preview of the matchup.

Five Saints will miss this week’s game, including Ryan Ramcyzk, James Hurst, and Juwan Johnson.

In what appears to be another rocky year for the division, here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers through six games.

The Saints are struggling to put points on the board so far this season, and the Jags may dare them to do the one thing they had the most issues with a week ago.