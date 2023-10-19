 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 19: Several Saints out for TNF

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Saints vs Jags preview-Canal St Chronicles

In a pivotal Thursday night matchup at the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints could use a win. Here’s our preview of the matchup.

Final Injury Report-New Orleans Saints

Five Saints will miss this week’s game, including Ryan Ramcyzk, James Hurst, and Juwan Johnson.

State of the NFC South-CSC

In what appears to be another rocky year for the division, here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers through six games.

Saints O vs Jacksonville D-CSC

The Saints are struggling to put points on the board so far this season, and the Jags may dare them to do the one thing they had the most issues with a week ago.

