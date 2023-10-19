Fleur-de-Links, October 19: Several Saints out for TNF

Saints vs Jags preview-Canal St Chronicles
In a pivotal Thursday night matchup at the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints could use a win. Here’s our preview of the matchup.
Final Injury Report-New Orleans Saints
Five Saints will miss this week’s game, including Ryan Ramcyzk, James Hurst, and Juwan Johnson.
State of the NFC South-CSC
In what appears to be another rocky year for the division, here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers through six games.
Saints O vs Jacksonville D-CSC
The Saints are struggling to put points on the board so far this season, and the Jags may dare them to do the one thing they had the most issues with a week ago.
24 hours away from primetime in the DOME! #Saints | @nutrl_usa pic.twitter.com/KmP0chGLHj— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 19, 2023
Five out including three offensive linemen for the #Saints vs. Jags. Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu questionable among others. pic.twitter.com/L4uoIEesZr— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 18, 2023
