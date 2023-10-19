Saints vs. Jaguars: Thursday Night Football open thread

Thursday Night Football - Week 7

The Saints face the Jags tonight in New Orleans, with an opportunity to get back over .500 after falling miserably in Houston on Sunday. Despite a knee sprain for Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, it would be very surprising to not see him start at QB for the Jaguars in this game. This was always penciled-in as the toughest QB matchup for the Saints this season, and Lawrence’s minor injury doesn't change that perception. The Saints will need to be at their best in order to pull out a victory tonight. Let’s hope for the best, Who Dat Nation!

Kickoff:

Thursday, October 19th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

- Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(TNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Jacksonville Jaguars radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Prime Video

Odds:

Saints -1; Over/Under 40 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Here’s to the Saints finding a way to get a win tonight! Who Dat!

