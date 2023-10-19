New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives

Week 7 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-3) are back home in the dome to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) live in primetime for Thursday Night Football. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

S J.T. Gray

T Landon Young

TE Juwan Johnson

G/T James Hurst

T Ryan Ramczyk

WR A.T Perry

DE Kyle Phillips

Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Tyson Campbell

WR Zay Jones

T Walker Little

DT Davon Hamilton

LB Yasir Abdullah

QB Nathan Rourke

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel