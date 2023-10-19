 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives

7 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-3) are back home in the dome to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) live in primetime for Thursday Night Football. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • S J.T. Gray
  • T Landon Young
  • TE Juwan Johnson
  • G/T James Hurst
  • T Ryan Ramczyk
  • WR A.T Perry
  • DE Kyle Phillips

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • CB Tyson Campbell
  • WR Zay Jones
  • T Walker Little
  • DT Davon Hamilton
  • LB Yasir Abdullah
  • QB Nathan Rourke

