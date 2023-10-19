New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives

Week 7 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-3) are back home in the dome to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) live in primetime for Thursday Night Football. With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- S J.T. Gray
- T Landon Young
- TE Juwan Johnson
- G/T James Hurst
- T Ryan Ramczyk
- WR A.T Perry
- DE Kyle Phillips
Jacksonville Jaguars
- CB Tyson Campbell
- WR Zay Jones
- T Walker Little
- DT Davon Hamilton
- LB Yasir Abdullah
- QB Nathan Rourke
