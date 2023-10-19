 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Saints’ fans confidence is trending down again after the loss against the Texans.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, we ran our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the team. After the New Orleans Saints lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday, it looks like fans are feeling down again. Only 11% of this week’s voters are feeling that confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

The Saints will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars later tonight, so let’s hope they get a huge win and get those numbers trending back up.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...