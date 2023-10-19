Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Earlier this week, we ran our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the team. After the New Orleans Saints lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday, it looks like fans are feeling down again. Only 11% of this week’s voters are feeling that confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

The Saints will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars later tonight, so let’s hope they get a huge win and get those numbers trending back up.

