Seahawks vs. Giants: Monday Night Football open thread

The New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks tonight in the Garden State. This is the second consecutive primetime game at MetLife Stadium in consecutive nights. Can the Giants take advantage of the Seattle defense? Will the Seahawks be the next in line to beat up on the Giants? Let’s tune in and find out!

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

