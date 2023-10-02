CSC Monday Night Football Week 4 preview, props and picks

Week 4 of the NFL regular season ends on Monday Night Football with an NFC contender clash. The Seattle Seahawks travel across the country to face the New York Giants. The Giants have looked better since starting the season terribly, but they are still in a very difficult stretch in the schedule. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 2-1 even though they are allowing nearly 30 points per game on defense.

With the Giants’ woes as well, this could very well be a shootout to close the week. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football week 4 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 4 props and best bets

Giants game line +3.5(-157)

As mentioned earlier, the Seahawks defense is one of the worst in the NFL, especially against the pass. They are allowing over 29 points per game so far this season. Even the hapless Carolina Panthers put up 27 on this defense last week. This fact just seems to scream taking any points available on the wagering board. The Seahawks are also banged up going into this game, with several players in the secondary being hurt. The home team is getting points against a bad defense, seems like a no brainer. Take the Giants with the points.

Kenneth Walker over 64.5 rushing yards(-110)

As bad as the Seahawks are against the pass, the Giants might be against the rush. On the season, the Giants have allowed the fourth most yards in the NFL through three weeks. Pete Carroll and the Seahawks offense are going to want to slow the game down as much as possible to protect this bad defense. This means running the ball early and often. With the Giants allowing 138 yards per game on the ground, Walker is set up for a good statistical game this weekend and likely over 65 yards rushing.

Darius Slayton over 39.5 receiving yards(-110)

With passing yards, come receiving yards of course. Of the completions allowed by the Seahawks this season, nearly half of them have been thrown to the opposing outside receiver. This could mean a big game is in store for Darius Slayton. Daniel Jones trusts just a few players on this team and one of them is Slayton. With Saquan Barkley already ruled out for this game, the passing game should see plenty of work, especially if this is a shootout. Slayton just needs 40 yards to go over this total, which might happen by half time.

Long shot of the game

Parris Campbell anytime TD scorer(+550)

All of those previous stats against the pass for the Seahawks apply here. Campbell lines up in the slot the majority of the time for the Giants. Over one-third of the completions given up by the Seahawks go to the opposing slot receivers. Campbell should see plenty of action since he has second-most targets of any pass-catcher on the team. If the Seahawks are going to allow four touchdowns per game, Campbell should have the opportunity to convert this long shot.