Saints open as 1-point underdogs against the Patriots

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday.

Currently, the Saints are 1-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This comes after a concerning 26-9 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Saints failed to get into the end zone, having to settle for 3 field goals. As for the Patriots, they were crushed on the road by the Cowboys losing 38-3. where we saw QB Mac Jones benched in the 3rd quarter and Bill Belichick suffer one of the worst losses of his career.

The under on this game is currently 39 points but there will surely be some movement on this as the week progresses.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.