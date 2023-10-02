Social media reactions to Saints loss against Bucs

The New Orleans Saints just can’t seem to get it together offensively at the moment and it’s starting to send the Who Dat Nation into a frenzy. After an embarrassing performance at home, the Saints have now fallen to 2-2. No need to sugar coat anything for this team, things are looking about as bad as they’ve looked in a while. Let’s see what fans had to say about this horrendous performance that the team put on display.

Honestly, what do the Dennis Allen-led Saints do well? And you can't say get on our nerves. That's a given. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 1, 2023

I generally understand the frustration from Saints fans, and I totally get it. It’s been very hard to watch the offense on this team ever since Drew Brees left. It’s like the years Brees would play lights out and the defense couldn’t do jack to stop anyone. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 2, 2023

Honestly can’t remember the last Saints game that was just fun. — Charles Dunn II (@ScottishWhoDat) October 1, 2023

The Saints when they get in the redzone pic.twitter.com/6IbKfLwTzL — Ralph Lauren 5⚜4 (@504Tru) October 1, 2023

Derek Carr 5 minutes into the game pic.twitter.com/7espgTBSj9 — Ralph Lauren 5⚜4 (@504Tru) October 1, 2023

Layed an egg. Gotta Turn the page can’t wait for tomorrow to break down film and improve asap. #24rule — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) October 1, 2023